Chairman Board of Investment Meets Head of PTA to Discuss IT Sector Development

The Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI), Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, along with Secretary BOI, Fareena Mazhar, visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters in Islamabad today.

They met with Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R), and discussed matters pertaining to government policy on the Information Communication Technologies (ICT) sector.

During the meeting, the matters pertaining to new investment opportunities in telecom and allied sectors were discussed. Chairman PTA informed that owing to government policies and regulatory mechanisms, Pakistan is among the attractive markets for local and foreign investors looking for new avenues to invest in Information Communications Technologies (ICT) sector.

Both sides agreed to continue to work together to promote investments in Pakistan.