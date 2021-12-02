Ufone Sponsors ‘Clean & Green Murree Marathon’ to Raise Awareness about Environmental Protection

Pakistani telecom company, Ufone 4G, is organizing a unique sporting and social mobilization event, ‘Clean & Green Murree Marathon’ at the picturesque tourist destination, Murree, to raise awareness regarding environmental protection and responsible tourism.

Advertisement

The first-of-its-kind event is being organized on Saturday, 4th December at 9 am in collaboration with Murree Development Forum (MDF) in which citizens, tourists, and members of local administration will participate in an 8.3-kilometer marathon from GPO Chowk Murree to Chinar Army Public School.

Online and physical registrations are open for the public and the organizers have appealed to citizens to participate in the event in large numbers to help spread the message far and wide. The winners of the marathon will be awarded cash prizes.

Speaking regarding the event, Head of PR & Corporate Communication at Ufone 4G, Amir Pasha, said, “We are excited to support the cause of Clean & Green Murree to galvanize support for protecting the local environment, besides promoting the idea of environment-friendly and sustainable tourism.”

“We hope that the event creates the level of awareness to motivate efforts for environmental protection at an individual, household, and community level. We are grateful to the Murree Development Forum for taking us aboard for the initiative which is in line with Ufone’s long-term commitment towards the socio-economic development of our country,” he further added.

Information Secretary, Murree Development Forum (MDF), Muhammad Nauman Abbasi, thanked Ufone for supporting the initiative and said that the ever-increasing tourist footfall in Murree and consequent pollution posed a great threat to the local environment.

Advertisement

He stated that the administration was working tirelessly to keep the area clean; however, it would require collective effort motivated by a deep understanding of the issue to overcome the threat. “That is why we want to mobilize maximum support through awareness drives such as the ‘Clean and Green Murree’,” he stated.

Nauman requested the local people, tourists, and officials to participate in the marathon on Saturday to make the initiative a resounding success.