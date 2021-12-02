UK’s Civil Aviation Authority to Hold Licensing Exams for Pakistani Pilots

Over a year after the fake license scandal of Pakistani pilots made headlines, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has decided to outsource the pilot licensing examination to the United Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA).

According to the details, an agreement has been formalized between PCAA and UK CAA after the former’s federal cabinet approved a framework agreement.

It has been decided that the UK CAA will conduct exams for the licenses of flight operations officer (FOO), private pilot license (PPL), and commercial pilot license (CPL).

The fees for the first year have been fixed at 90 pounds per exam and for the second year, it has been set to 95 pounds per exam.

PCAA would be responsible for paying 75 percent of the fee for the first year and 25 percent for the second year.

If a pilot appears for the third time in the exam, he/she must pay the complete fee.