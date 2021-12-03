Govt to Establish Pakistan’s First E-Commerce University

The federal government has decided to establish the country’s first e-commerce university, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi, has revealed.

Advertisement

Addressing the media after chairing the National E-Commerce Symposium held by the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday, Senator Aon Abbas said that the federal government will soon lay the foundation stone of the university.

ALSO READ Petroleum Crisis Expected as Pakistan’s Oldest Refinery Threatens to Shutdown

He added that the university will polish the skills of e-commerce traders of the country, enabling them not only to participate in the national market but in the international market as well.

The institute will also create employment opportunities for the youngsters, who account for most of the e-commerce traders of the country and provide them a conducive environment to make Pakistan an important player in the global e-commerce market.

It will also help to increase the country’s exports, which will ultimately result in the strengthening of Pakistan’s economy.

Besides, Senator Aon Abbas revealed that the federal government is also planning to launch the country’s first e-commerce web portal in order to curb the illegal e-commerce trade in Pakistan.

Advertisement

The portal will be developed by the Ministry of Commerce in collaboration with the Chinese multinational technology company, Alibaba.

He added that Pakistan’s overall e-commerce trade volume stands at $4.5 billion and the federal government has introduced a number of robust measures with the aim to increase the country’s trade volume to $9 billion by June 2023.

Lastly, Senator Aon Abbas also assured e-commerce traders that the federal government will resolve all of their issues related to finance, taxes, logistics, and ease of doing business.