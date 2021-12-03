Misbah-ul-Haq Shocks Everyone With His Response to Aqib Javed’s Criticism

Former Pakistan head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq has finally responded to Aqib Javed’s criticism of his coaching stint with the national team.

Lahore Qalandars head coach, Aqib Javed, had severely criticized Misbah during his assignment as Pakistan head coach. Aqib said that Misbah is not fit for coaching and “no one would even give Misbah-ul-Haq a coaching job at a school.”

The former head coach, who is known for his cool and calm temperament on the field but canny and defiant off the field, responded to the criticism in a rather unusual style. Misbah simply ignored all the criticism and refused to answer with his usual sarcasm or flat denial approach. He said that every person is entitled to his or her opinion and he has not responded to his critics before and he will not do it now. Misbah added that Aqib is his senior and he will not disrespect his seniors by engaging in a war of words.

The 47-year old said that he has previously worked with Aqib and found him to be an honest man who never shies away from speaking his mind. He added that Aqib has been an excellent coach and has brought up many young cricketers and had a great experience working with him in the Pakistan A team.

Misbah said Aqib has his own mindset and his own unique style but he would not comment on his senior’s criticism and has learned a lot from him during his early playing days.