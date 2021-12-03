PTCL Group Successfully Concludes ‘Justuju’ Internship Program for PwDs

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone have successfully concluded their ‘Justuju’ Internship Program, an exclusive program for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

PTCL Group, in collaboration with the Network of Organizations Working with Persons with Disabilities Pakistan (NOWPDP), introduced an exclusive six-week internship program aimed at providing equal internship opportunities to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at their Headquarters and Zonal Offices.

The internship offered a sound structure and development features where PTCL Group directly mentored 20 interns based in the major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. The main objective of the program was to enable PwDs to be part of the country’s mainstream socio-economic system.

According to a report, about 371,833 people in Pakistan are disabled but that does not mean that they should be restricted in any way. Persons with Disabilities have just as much right to live a normal life as anyone else. This includes earning opportunities, as well as improved employability.

Based on this mantra, PTCL introduced ‘Justuju’, a one-of-a-kind internship program, last year aimed at enhancing the employability of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) through skill development, mentoring, and training.

The program included a structured professional development plan for the interns, as well as several custom-designed webinars that focused on motivating the PwDs to overcome adversities and coming out on top.

The internship program was conducted digitally for the main part. However, it was also made possible for the PwDs to visit the offices of PTCL and Ufone to work alongside the employees on various projects in person and experience professional work settings.

Commenting on the successful program, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer PTCL & Ufone, said, “PTCL Group endeavors to enable PwDs in honing their skills so that they can be well-equipped for today’s competitive working environment.”

Further adding to this, he said, “Being the national company, we endorse and practice inclusivity where all individuals can contribute to business growth and the country’s economy. I am proud of this young and capable group of individuals, who are not only multitalented but also are eager to learn and grow.”

“Moreover, it is an honor for us to provide them with this opportunity that will enable them to realize their full potential to work as professionals,” said the Group Cheif of the HR.

PTCL Group believes that sustainable, equitable progress of organizations must include persons with disabilities. With initiatives such as this, PTCL is determined to provide an environment of inclusivity, support, and empowerment to the disabled.

They are modifying their office buildings to ensure accessibility, complementing the organization’s vision to protect and promote the rights of people with special needs. The organization remains committed to taking similar initiatives in the future, focusing on the capacity-building of youth from all walks of life.