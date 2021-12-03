Spotify Annouces its 2021 Wrapped – Revealing Top Lists, Wrapped Campaign, and Personalized Experience

If 2020 was the year that flipped the world on its head, 2021 was the year that we got used to seeing things upside down. With “normal” thrown out the window, we embraced the unknown and championed all of the things that make each of us unique.

Spotify’s 2021 Wrapped is a celebration of this — the millions of weird and wonderful ways to listen and live in a world that continues to keep us on our toes.

Spotify, for the first time in Pakistan, launched its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign and personalized user experience inspired by just that. At the same time, unveiling the top artists, songs, and playlists from the creators that helped soundtrack the year for more than 381 million users worldwide.

Artists that Reached the Top of Spotify’s Wrapped Lists in Pakistan

Arijit Singh topped the most-streamed artist list in Pakistan, while the top Pakistani singer on the list is Atif Aslam who has wowed his listeners for many years.

The singer is renowned across the world for his love ballads, which are great at serenading your loved ones or rekindling memories from the past.

Both Arijit Singh and Atif Aslam hold the hearts of many, as their songs bring back memories for all ages.

There is no age bracket for these singers since their songs are all about emotional bonds. Atif Aslam’s most popular songs on Spotify this year were “KadiTe Has Bol”, “Rafta Rafta”, “Tu Jaane Na” and “Dil Diyan Gallan”.

New Talents Coming up in Pakistan

Pakistan has been a hotbed for upcoming artists this year with artists like Hassan Raheem, Young Stunners, and Asim Azhar making it to the top 20 list of the most-streamed tracks in Pakistan.

“GhalatFehmi” from Superstar by AsimAzhar came first as the most-streamed Pakistani song, “Gumaan” by Young Stunners ranked at two and “Afsanay” came third.

Looking Through the Decades

While listeners have responded well to the newcomers in the music industry of Pakistan, the older household names have not been forgotten.

Songs such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s “Kali Kali Zulfon Ke Phande Na Dalo”, “Aitebaar” by Vital Signs, and musicians like Atif Aslam have topped the most-streamed songs from previous decades in Pakistan.

This goes to show, regardless of where we are, what era of music we are in; a few favorites from the past will always stay with our listeners.

Eligible users can now access their personalized Wrapped experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app (iOS and Android).

This year’s personalized experience is full of familiar favorites, mixed with surprising new ones that connect fans with each other and creators. Here are a few new features to look out for:

New Data Stories to Express Your Year in Audio

In addition to your top artists, genres, songs, podcasts and minutes listened, the personalized Wrapped experience includes several all-new features, including 2021: The Movie, Your Audio Aura, Playing Cards, and 2021 Wrapped: Blend.

Check out Spotify For the Record for all the details on these new features.

Even More Shareability

Everyone knows that Spotify fans love to share their Wrapped cards on social channels like Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook; and now, they can share their Wrapped cards directly to TikTok.

Spotify has also rolled out its Wrappedcreator experience for artists. With access to their own individualized Wrapped microsite experience, creators can dive into all the ways in which their fans listened this year.

Check out Spotify for Artists to learn more.

To learn more about Spotify’s 2021 Wrapped results in Pakistan, see below:

Pakistan’s Most Streamed Artists

1. Arijit Singh

2. Pritam

3. BTS

4. Atif Aslam

5. The Weekend

6. AP Dhillon

7. Talha Anjum

8. TalhahYunus

9. Tanish Bagchi

10. Taylor Swift

Pakistan’s Most Streamed Tracks

1. ‘TuAakeDekhle’ by King

2. ‘Brown Munde’ by AP Dhillon

3. ‘Insane’ by AP Dhillon

4. ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X

5. ‘Butter’ by BTS

6. ‘GhalatFehmi – From Superstar’ by AsimAzhar

7. ‘STAY (with Justin Bieber)’ by The Kid LAROI

8. Masked Wolf ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ by Masked Wolf

9. ‘Gumaan’ by Young Stunners

10. ‘Afsanay’ by Talha Anjum

Pakistan’s Top Spotify Playlists

1. Today’s Top Hits

2. Desi Hits

3. Hot Hits Pakistan

4. Top Gaming Tracks

5. Mega Hit Mix

6. Mood Booster

7. Punjabi 101

8. Beast Mode

9. All Time Pakistani Hits

10. All Out 2010s