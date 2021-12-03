Telenor Velocity Partners with Deaftawk to Integrate Use of Sign Language

Telenor Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Velocity’s 7th cohort startup, Deaf Tawk – a video-call app that connects people with sign language interpreters to those who need to understand or communicate with differently-abled individuals.

The MoU ceremony was held at Telenor Pakistan headquarters 345 in the presence of management and representatives of two organizations and alumni of Telenor Pakistan’s Open Mind Training Program. Telenor Pakistan has been at the forefront to introduce new interventions to enhance diversity and inclusion at the workplace, and this partnership is another step in that direction.

Through the Deaf Tawk app, individuals who wish to understand or communicate in sign language will be connected to sign language interpreters via video call. Together, Telenor Pakistan and Deaf Tawk have set off on a journey to enhance workplace inclusion for the upcoming cohorts of Open Mind Trainees and to provide sign-language assistance at various company events and forums.

Present on the occasion, Areej Khan, Vice President Digital, Telenor Pakistan, commented, “There are over 22 million differently-abled people in Pakistan and for the country to prosper, it is imperative to make use of their skills and abilities, and it is our responsibility to provide platforms and interventions that make it possible.”

“We are proud to partner with Deaf Tawk in an effort to continue our commitment towards creating an inclusive workplace culture and enabling effective communication between differently-abled individuals and our workforce,” Areej added.

“We’re really excited to have partnered with Telenor Pakistan as this would enable us to reinvigorate our shared vision of empowering the deaf community and supporting them in bridging the communication gap through the latest technologies,” said Ali Shabbar, CEO Deaf Tawk.

The MoU signing ceremony between Telenor Pakistan and Deaf Tawk was held on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD). This day is recognized internationally as an occasion to promote the rights and needs of people with disabilities and as an opportunity to improve inclusion in all aspects of socio-economic and cultural life.

This partnership is a testament to the three hard-working founders of Deaf Tawk who not only overcame the obstacles in their paths, but also created a life-changing solution for millions across Pakistan.