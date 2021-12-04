Huawei Mate V Flip Phone Rumored to Arrive on December 23

Rumors for the Huawei Mate V flip phone have been doing rounds since the company trademarked ‘Mate V.’ The foldable smartphone is now reportedly launching by the end of the year.

Advertisement

Besides the improved hinge design of the device, little is known about the product. However, recent leaks have revealed the design of the patented heat pipe used for the foldable smartphone.

The leaks are based on a patent filed earlier in 2020, which may or may not be a part of the design for the Huawei Mate V.

According to the little information available, the flexible heat pipe will span across the entire device, made of either Copper, Titanium, or Aluminium. The pipe will be made of a stack of thin flexible pillars, with dual racks of small cones, cubes, or spheres.

The heat pipe will function similarly to the long, flat, copper pipes used in many latest smartphones.

Huawei Mate V may be launched on December 23rd, as reported by a leak from Weibo. The foldable smartphone will be featured alongside other Huawei devices, including TVs, laptops, and a Fit Mini smart band.

Advertisement

The launch date of the Mate V is also backed by a teaser image from the company itself, featuring a closed flip phone, and an announcement to be made later in December.