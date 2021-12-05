Mari Petroleum Commences Another Gas Production Unit in Sindh

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has announced the commencement of a 10 MMSCFD natural gas production unit, with effect from 1st December 2021, from Hilal-1 and Iqbal-1 discoveries in Mari gas field to Pakarab Fertilizers Limited (PFL).

Both of the discoveries were made during the same year (2020) in May and August, respectively.

The government has approved EWT production from both discoveries for a period of six months. The supply has commenced after the approval of the Cabinet. These additional gas volumes are a result of MPCL’s continuous and ongoing exploratory and development activities in its flagship Mari gas field located at Daharki, District Ghotki, Sindh.

This gas is being processed at the PFL facility and is being supplied through a ~24Km pipeline for transportation of Mari gas to the SNGPL network for onward transmission to PFL’s fertilizer plant under a third-party access arrangement.

It is estimated that the supply of this gas from the Mari field shall produce approximately 100,000 metric tons of incremental fertilizers per annum. This will help to not only reduce the fertilizer deficit in the country, but will also help in fulfilling national food security needs from indigenous resources, thereby lowering the requirement of expensive imported gas.