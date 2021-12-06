Apple to Upgrade iPad Pro and iPad Air in 2022: Report

Apple recently released the highly acclaimed iPad Mini 6 on 14th September. Rumors suggest that Apple plans on updating three of its iPad models in the next year, releasing updated iPad Pro models with wireless charging, entry-level iPads, and iPad Air 5.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his newsletter ‘Power On’ shared that Apple will soon release a redesigned version of the iPad Pro in 2022 with wireless charging. Apple will also release updated versions of the iPad Air 5 and an entry-level iPad.

The company recently launched a version of the entry-level iPad with upgraded internals, complete with the A13 Bionic chip, 64GB storage, and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

Apple keeps adding minor tweaks and updating internals on its entry-level iPads every year, instead of on a wider scale to help keep prices low.

Previous leaks claimed that the entry-level iPad will feature a sleeker design with a larger display.

The iPad Pro launching next year will bring major changes in design language, and it can be hoped that the company will soon transition to mid-range models over coming years.

iPad Air 5

Apple also plans on launching the iPad Air 5 next year. Various leaks suggest that the iPad Air will include Samsung’s OLED panels. However, the company has not provided any comment on the matter and might stick to standard LCD panels.

As the Apple iPad Air 4 already featured major design changes, it is likely that the iPad Air 5 will only include updated internals.

The iPad Air 5 is suspected to include the A15 Bionic chip, 5G capabilities, and much more. Official release dates for the launch event are yet to be announced by the company.