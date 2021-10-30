Apple Reports Record $83.4 Billion Revenue in Q4 FY 2021

Apple has ended its financial year with a record-breaking revenue figure of $83.4 billion and quarterly earnings per share of $1.24. However, despite breaking its records for previous years, the Cupertino giant failed to meet Wall Street’s expectations of $85 billion.

Advertisement

iPhones sales were some of the biggest contributors towards this revenue figure, accounting for a total of $38.9 billion, which was up from the $26.4 billion in Q4 of 2020. The MacBook division made an all-time best record in the fourth quarter with $9.2 billion in sales. iPads made up $8.3 billion out of the total revenue, which was a 21% increase over 2020.

As for Apple’s services and wearables, home, and accessories, the total sales were $8.8 billion each, with a 26% and 11% yearly increase respectively. Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO commented on this achievement saying:

Our record September quarter results capped off a remarkable fiscal year of strong double-digit growth, during which we set new revenue records in all of our geographic segments and product categories in spite of continued uncertainty in the macro environment. The combination of our record sales performance, unmatched customer loyalty, and strength of our ecosystem drove our active installed base of devices to a new all-time high.

Apple made a total revenue of $365.8 billion for the financial year ended in September 2021, which was 33% more than the figures of 2019.