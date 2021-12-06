Islamabad Police Arrests Car Stealing Gang, Recovers 10 Stolen Cars

Islamabad’s Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVCL) has arrested seven members of an interprovincial gang for multiple car thefts.

A spokesperson for the Islamabad Police said that AVCL was aided by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in its recovery of 12 vehicles that cost over Rs. 10 million in total and included 12 motorbikes, and two auto-rickshaws, as reported by Business Recorder.

Deputy Inspector General Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar remarked that Islamabad Police is working actively against vehicle and motorbike thefts, and added that those involved will be duly dealt with.

“AVLC Islamabad has already arrested several car thieves and sent them to jail while several vehicles and motorcycles have been recovered from them and handed over to their rightful owners. I am working hard and all the necessary steps are being taken,” he said.