Samsung Pakistan Starts Manufacturing TVs in Karachi

Samsung Electronics has finally operationalized its first-ever television (TV) line-up facility in Karachi, Pakistan, in collaboration with R&R Industries.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood tweeted on Monday, “We congratulate Samsung Electronics on operationalizing its first TV Line-up plant in Pakistan at Karachi in collaboration with R&R Industries. Initially, the unit will produce 50,000 TV sets and increase the capacity to 100,000 units within 2 years.”

Dawood added, “This is in line with Make-in-Pakistan of MOC [Ministry of Commerce]. I urge all our firms to partner up with leading international companies to set up units in Pakistan.”

It is worth mentioning here that the Ministry of Commerce’s “Make-in-Pakistan” policy seeks to foster import substitution, local business development, and promotion in addition to generating value-added exports. The desired result of this arrangement is achieving a balanced current account and, essentially, enabling Pakistan to restore its financial integrity.

Other technology companies that are manufacturing in Pakistan include Tecno, Infinix, Itel, Vivo, Oppo, and Realme.