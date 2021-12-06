TezMedz and Tabiyat.pk Sign Contract with Maersk for Integrated Cold Chain Solutions

Maersk Pakistan, earlier this week, committed to set up two cold chain W&D facilities in Karachi and Islamabad for TezMedz and Tabiyat.pk.

Advertisement

Aruna Hussain, Managing Director, Maersk Pakistan signed an agreement with Asad Khan, CEO & Co-Founder of TezMedz and Tabiyat.pk to establish the cold chain W&D facilities for the health tech startup in Pakistan.

The event was attended by Babar Ali Lakhani, Co-founder and CSO for TezMedz and Tabiyat.pk, and Wajeeh Ahmed, CCO Maersk Pakistan, along with other senior team members.

TezMedz and Tabiyat.pk offer unique services in Pakistan, wherein the former delivers authentic medicines to pharmacies while the latter to end consumers, through their online platforms.

The company is on a mission to solve the problem of counterfeit medicines in Pakistan by providing authentic medicines in optimal conditions to customers at their doorstep.

This partnership with Maersk helps strengthen their mission by ensuring that medicines are stored at optimal temperatures and retain their efficacy by the time they reach the consumer.

Advertisement

“TezMedz and Tabiyat.pk had a special requirement. They required temperature-controlled warehouses that were equipped with robust systems precisely managing inventories and a setup offering fast distribution to match the speed expected of any eCommerce platform,” said Aruna Hussain, Managing Director, Maersk Pakistan.

She added, “After carefully studying the requirements and thoroughly designing the processes, we were able to tailor-make a cold chain W&D solution for them.”

“In our journey to becoming an integrator of logistics, we at Maersk are constantly interacting with our customers, understanding their challenges, their requirements and designing solutions that connect and simplify their supply chains. We want our customers to focus on their core business and let us take care of their logistics needs,” said Aruna.

The two facilities will together cover a total footprint of 20,000 sq. ft. with modern racking. State-of-the-art warehouse management systems will be deployed to ensure precise inventory management which is extremely critical especially when it comes to expiry-sensitive pharmaceuticals and medicines.

While Maersk has provided warehousing solutions in Karachi earlier in retail space, it will be the first time that the company will enter the Islamabad geography.

“At TezMedz and Tabiyat.pk, our ambition is to ensure that every person in Pakistan has access to authentic medicines and to ultimately revolutionize the healthcare ecosystem,” said Asad Khan, CEO of TezMedz and Tabiyat.pk.

Advertisement

He added, “This meant that we required a W&D partner who had the strength and ability to deliver on this promise and an intent to provide uncompromised service to customers. With Maersk, we are confident of getting all this and more.”

The W&D facilities will be ready and operational from 1st January 2022.