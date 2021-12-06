Toyota Will Only Sell Zero-Emission Vehicles by 2035 in Europe

Toyota unveiled a green strategy for a 100 percent reduction of CO2 with all its new vehicles by 2035 at a recent media event in Brussels.

The goal will be led by the sales of at least 50 percent zero-emission cars by 2030 in Western Europe. Toyota is one of the few prominent auto manufacturers that aims to cut the production of fuel-powered vehicles.

Toyota is one the largest auto manufacturers in the world that have been in the business for over 84 years and need no introduction. By presenting cars like Camry, Supra, and Corolla, it has remained a best seller and a well-established automotive company.

In light of its history of pursuing innovation, Toyota is undoubtedly an early adopter of electric vehicle (EV) technology, considering its widely famous Toyota Prius. Although it is the worldwide best-seller for cars with internal combustion engines, its performance in EV production still remains abysmal.

Recap About Toyota

Toyota was boycotted for aiming to slow down the production of EVs.

Toyota claimed that hydrogen fuel cell and hybrid cars will stay competitive with EVs for the next three decades.

Toyota invested $13.5 billion to expand batteries production while influencing everyone to slow down.

Now, Toyota seems to have altered its approach as it unveiled BZ4X, which is the company’s first all-electric car.

Toyota recently collaborated with the Chinese automotive company BYD to manufacture a fully electric car for the price tag of $30,000. However, for now, it is not clear whether it will be seen outside the Chinese market, one of the expected markets for its new EV is Europe where Toyota seems committed to introducing EVs.