Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Shows Interest in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Ulanbek Totuiaev, has stated that the Karakoram Pass offers Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan an excellent opportunity of enhancing trade and economic cooperation.

Advertisement

The Ambassador was addressing a seminar on “Business, Education and Tourism Opportunities in Kyrgyzstan” organized by The Diplomatic Insight, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Riphah Institute of Public Policy, Riphah International University, Islamabad.

ALSO READ Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd Becomes Best Performing Bank of 2021 under SBP’s Financial Literacy Program

Showing interest in joining the China-Pakistan Economic Coordinator (CPEC), he highlighted that the geostrategic position of Kyrgyzstan, being located at the crossroads between Central Asia and China and having the Karakoram Pass to Pakistan, opened up excellent opportunities for regional trade and economic cooperation and assisted the country in establishing relations with the regional states in all areas of mutual interest.

He said the Kyrgyz Republic and Pakistan enjoyed cordial, brotherly, and friendly relations. He added that Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic. “Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, our countries enjoy excellent political relations and regularly exchange visits at the highest levels,” he underlined. He also highlighted the potential of tourism sectors of the two countries for mutual collaboration.

He mentioned that during the last 30 years, the two countries exchanged presidential visits twice; the Kyrgyz Prime Ministers also visited Pakistan two times; the Pakistani Prime Ministers went to Kyrgyzstan four times; and, Speakers of the Kyrgyz parliament visited Pakistan twice.

In this context, he said, it was also important to note that Foreign Minister, Ruslan Kazakbaev, would arrive in Islamabad on December 15 to participate in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC [Organization of Islamic Cooperation] Council of Foreign Ministers on December 16-17.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Sindh and IFC to Provide Clean Drinking Water to 1 Million People

The Ambassador also highlighted that Kyrgyzstan was celebrating the 30th anniversary of its independence this year. He said that during the last 30 years, Kyrgyzstan was steadily and peacefully developed in terms of democracy and freedom. Currently, Kyrgyzstan is passing through an important period of political changes, he underscored.