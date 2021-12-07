Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd Becomes Best Performing Bank of 2021 under SBP’s Financial Literacy Program

The State Bank of Pakistan has declared the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL) as the best performing bank for providing financial knowledge, under National Financial Literacy Program (NFLP), to maximum people across the country.

NFLP is a five-year program initiated by SBP and being funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB). The program was launched with the aim to promote financial literacy and the importance of savings among the masses all across the country.

SBP had allocated targets to all banks and development finance institutions (DFIs) to conduct sessions for creating awareness among the public for each financial year. ZTBL was allocated a target of 310 sessions for the year 2020-21 while the bank conducted 1462 sessions involving 47,402 participants with 67 percent of women participants.

Assistant Manager Operation ZTBL (Gojra branch) Abida Parveen achieved the first position for reaching out to a maximum number of female beneficiaries followed by Relationship Officer ZTBL (Faisalabad branch) Faryal Rafique who got the second position.

SBP has set a target of 437 sessions on NFLP for the year 2021-22 for ZTBL with a special focus on women and persons with disabilities.

“This is a huge achievement and moment of pride for ZTBL for clinching the title of Best Performing Bank of the Year 2021. We are optimistic that we will shine again in the year 2022,” said Head Staff College Department ZTBL Mirza Rasheed-ud-Din.