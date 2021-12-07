Australian Delegation Arrives in Pakistan to Review Security for 2022 Series

Cricket Australia’s security delegation has arrived in Pakistan to assess the security arrangements in the country ahead of Australia’s upcoming tour of the country in 2022. The security delegation includes three Australian officials and Rigg Dixon, a renowned security expert.

The delegation has arrived in Karachi and will review the security arrangements at National Stadium Karachi and will attend various meetings with concerned authorities.

The delegation will then travel to Lahore to assess the security arrangements at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. They will then review the security situation in Rawalpindi before heading back home. The delegation will make its recommendations to Cricket Australia after which the tour of Pakistan will be finalized.

Australia is scheduled to tour the country in March 2022. This will be Australia’s first tour of Pakistan in over 23 years, having last toured the country in 1998. The tour will consist of three Test matches, three ODIs, and three T20Is with Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi as the three venues for the tour.

The three-match Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship while the ODI series will be a part of the ICC World Cup Super League. Pakistan currently sits at the second spot in the World Test Championship while Australia is yet to begin its campaign.