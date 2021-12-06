Sarfaraz Deletes Cryptic Tweet After Being Ignored for West Indies Series

The series of back-to-back disappointments over not being able to become a regular in the national side again caused former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, to upload a cryptic Tweet that was deleted later.

In the tweet, the 34-year-old penned a stanza in Urdu language and shared a collage of pictures in which he can be seen lifting the ICC’s Champions Trophy in 2017.

Here is an image of the tweet that was taken down by Sarfaraz after uploading it.

This isn’t the first time Sarfaraz has taken to Twitter to share such messages. In September last year, he also uploaded a stanza in Urdu after he came under severe criticism for his wicket-keeping errors in the T20I series against England.

In October 2019, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not only removed Sarfaraz Ahmed from the captaincy of all three formats but also sidelined him from the national side.

Since then, he has featured for the team on a handful of occasions. Although Sarfaraz Ahmed was included in the Pakistan squad for the recently concluded ICC’s T20 World Cup, he never made it to the first XI as wicketkeeper batter, Muhammad Rizwan, kept him on the sidelines thanks to some magnificent performances.

He was included in the T20i squad for the Bangladesh tour and did feature in the third match where he scored 12 runs. He was then omitted from the Test squad against Bangladesh. He has been left out of the squad for the T20I and ODI home series against West Indies as well.