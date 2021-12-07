Cement Sales Grew By 6.91% in November 2021

Pakistan’s cement sector posted a growth of 6.91 percent in November 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year.

Data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) showed that the total cement sales during November 2021 reached 4.82 million tons against 4.5 million tons during the same month of the last fiscal year.

Local cement sales during November 2021 climbed to 4.12 million tons from 3.74 million tons in November 2020, showing an increase of 10.21 percent.

However, the exports continued to decline as the volumes fell by 9.2 percent from 766,273 tons in November 2020 to 695,779 tons in November 2021.

In November 2021, the mills based in the northern region sold 3.47 million tons of cement in the domestic market, which was 10.87 percent higher than the sales of 3.13 million tons in November 2020.

The domestic sales of the mills in the south were 654,983 tons during the month under review against 613,113 tons in November 2020, indicating a rise of 6.83 percent.

The exports from northern mills plunged 69.67 percent as the quantity plummeted from 182,091 tons in November 2020 to just 55,234 tons in November 2021.

Meanwhile, foreign shipments from the southern mills rose 9.65 percent to 640,545 tons in November 2021, while the region exported 584,182 tons in the same month last year.

During the first five months of the current fiscal year FY2022, total cement sales (domestic and exports) reached 22.86 million tonnes, which is 4.11 percent lower than 23.83 million tons sales in the same period of last fiscal year.

The domestic sales went up by 2.84 percent to 20 million tons in July—November 2021 against 19.46 million tons in July—November 2020.

Meanwhile, the exports during the same period sagged by 34.92 percent to 2.853 million tonnes from 4.384 million tonnes during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

The northern mills sold 16.8 million tons of cement in the domestic market during the first five months of the current fiscal year, showing a marginal increase of 0.17 percent as compared to 16.76 million tons supplied in July—November 2020.

The exports from the northern region dropped by 52.56 percent to 516,003 tons during July-November 2021 against 1.09 million tons in the same period of last year.

The domestic sales of the mills in the south stood at 3.22 million tons during July—November 2021, registering a rise of 19.4 percent as opposed to 2.7 million tons in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

There was, however, a substantial decline of around 29.1 percent in the exports from the south as volumes fell to 2.34 million tons in the first five months of the current fiscal year when compared to 3.3 million tons during the corresponding period last year.