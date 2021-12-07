Advertisement

Govt Allocates a Big Chunk of Development Funds for SCO

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 7, 2021 | 11:26 pm

The government has allocated a major chunk of the development funds for the Special Communications Organization (SCO), which is only operating in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, leaving little money for other important projects across the country, which will resultantly get delayed.

Besides getting a major share in the development budget, the SCO was awarded a free-of-cost spectrum in the recently held auction, for which private cellular mobile companies paid millions of dollars.

The government allocated Rs. 9.361 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22 for the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division where major shares of Rs. 3.147 billion i.e. 34 percent was allocated for SCO for 2021-22.

According to the official documents, the government allocated Rs. 2.311 billion under PSDP 2021-22 for new schemes of the Information and Telecom Division and Rs. 7.050 billion for ongoing schemes. The government allocated Rs. 2.8 billion i.e. 40 percent of the Rs. 7.050 billion for SCO.

The Ministry of Planning and Development documents revealed that Rs. 4.133 billion have so far been authorized for release for the Telecom Division, however, the Ministry is silent on how much was authorized for which project.

An overview of development projects is given as below;   

Ongoing Projects:

Name of Project Approval Status Estimated Cost Expenditure up to 30-6-2021 Throw Forward 1-7-2021 Rupees in Million
Total Foreign Foreign Rupee
Blended Virtual Education (VU) 11.08.2020 5,990 0 300 5,690 0 955
Certification of IT Professionals

(PSEB)

 

 15-10-2019 901 0 375.193 526.057 0 250
Crime Analytics and Smart Policing

in Pakistan (PITB)

 

 15-10-2019 274.360 0 90 184.36 0 184.36
Demand-Driven Industry Quality

and Capacity Enhancement

Program (NITB)

 

 16-9-2020 523.120 0 41.5 481.62 0 100
Enhancing IT Exports Through Industry Support programs (PSEB)

 

 11-2-2016 259.6 0 181.19 78.410 0 25
Establishment of Data Center for Providing Cloud-based Services in AJ&K and GB (SCO)

 

 29-5-2020 770 0 57 713 0 250
Establishment of SCO Technical

Training Institute (STTI) at Gilgit in GB

 

 9-6-2017 100 0 46.877 53.123 0 53.123
Establishment of SINO-Pak Center

for Artificial Intelligence (PAF-IAST)

 

 20-1-2020 991.412 243.3 346.1 645.312 0 312
Expansion of Broadband Services

in AJ&K and GB in Cities and Town

Phase-II (SCO)

Expansion of Broadband Services Through MSAN Technology and Upgradation of IP Core and Access Network in AJK and GB

 6-4-2020 1,898 0 200 1,698 0 376
Expansion of Cellular Services in

AJ&K and GB Phase-III

 

 `6-8-2019 3,208 0 1,750 1458 0 616.228
High Impact Skills Boot Camp (IT

Wing)

 

 4-10-2019 338.552 0 36.12 302.432 0 150
National Expansion Plan of NIC’s

All over Pakistan (PITB)

 

 28-1-2020 751.880 0 90 661.880 0 231
National Freelance Training

Program

 

 6-8-2019 367.160 0 46 321.160 0 155
One Patient One ID (NITB) 24-8-2020 95 0 20 75 0 30
Project Monitoring and Digital

Transformation Cell (IT Wing)

 

 21-11-2019 146.899 0 35.800 111.099 0 50
Protection and Upgradation of PakChina Phase-I OFC Project for

Establishment of Cross Border

Connectivity Project

 

 6-4-2020 1,948.310 0 250 1,698.310 0 500
Smart Office Federal Ministries &

Departments PSDP through MoITT

(NITB)

 

 16-9-2020 572.80 0 30 542.800 0 150
Standardization of IT Industry

(PSEB)

 

 6-4-2020 371 0 59.460 311.540 0 175
Technology Parks Development

Project (TDP) at Islamabad (PhaseI) (EDCF Loan Exim Bank Korea)

(Dev. Wing)

 

 20-12-2016 13,727.070 11,797.635 2348.813 11,378.257 1250 250
Upgradation of Existing TDM Based

Backhaul Microwave with IP Based

Backhaul Microwave Network in

AJ&K and GB (SCO)

 6-4-2020 855 0 200 655 0 300
Upgradation of Transmission

Network and Replacement of

Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) in AJ&K

and GB

 

 6-4-2020 1780 0 250 1530 0 500
Total Ongoing   37,640.673 12,040.935 8,253.858 29,386.815 1,250 5,800

 

New Schemes                                                                                                                                   

Name of Project Approval Status Estimated Cost Expenditure up to 30-6-2021 Throw Forward 1-7-2021 Rupees in Million
Total Foreign Foreign Rupee
Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan 31-3-2021 1,940 0 0 1,940 0 100
Establishment of 25 STPs in Pakistan Phase-I (PSEB) 31-3-2021 605 0 0 605 0 150
Establishment of IT Park Karachi 4-6-2021 31,199 26,479 0 31,199 0 400
Feasibility Study and Consultancy for Development of Special Technology Zone (STZ) 8-2-2021 286 0 0 286 0 90
Feasibility Study Establishment of National Data Centre and Social Media Application 27-5-2021 483.84 0 0 483.84 0 100
General Data Protection Regulation Compliance Management System ISO 27701 (PSEB) 31-3-2021 110.791 0 0 110.791

