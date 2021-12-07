Govt Allocates a Big Chunk of Development Funds for SCO

The government has allocated a major chunk of the development funds for the Special Communications Organization (SCO), which is only operating in Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, leaving little money for other important projects across the country, which will resultantly get delayed.
Besides getting a major share in the development budget, the SCO was awarded a free-of-cost spectrum in the recently held auction, for which private cellular mobile companies paid millions of dollars.
The government allocated Rs. 9.361 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22 for the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division where major shares of Rs. 3.147 billion i.e. 34 percent was allocated for SCO for 2021-22.
According to the official documents, the government allocated Rs. 2.311 billion under PSDP 2021-22 for new schemes of the Information and Telecom Division and Rs. 7.050 billion for ongoing schemes. The government allocated Rs. 2.8 billion i.e. 40 percent of the Rs. 7.050 billion for SCO.
The Ministry of Planning and Development documents revealed that Rs. 4.133 billion have so far been authorized for release for the Telecom Division, however, the Ministry is silent on how much was authorized for which project.
An overview of development projects is given as below;
Ongoing Projects:
|Name of Project
|Approval Status
|Estimated Cost
|Expenditure up to 30-6-2021
|Throw Forward 1-7-2021
|Rupees in Million
|Total
|Foreign
|Foreign
|Rupee
|Blended Virtual Education (VU)
|11.08.2020
|5,990
|0
|300
|5,690
|0
|955
|Certification of IT Professionals
(PSEB)
|15-10-2019
|901
|0
|375.193
|526.057
|0
|250
|Crime Analytics and Smart Policing
in Pakistan (PITB)
|15-10-2019
|274.360
|0
|90
|184.36
|0
|184.36
|Demand-Driven Industry Quality
and Capacity Enhancement
Program (NITB)
|16-9-2020
|523.120
|0
|41.5
|481.62
|0
|100
|Enhancing IT Exports Through Industry Support programs (PSEB)
|11-2-2016
|259.6
|0
|181.19
|78.410
|0
|25
|Establishment of Data Center for Providing Cloud-based Services in AJ&K and GB (SCO)
|29-5-2020
|770
|0
|57
|713
|0
|250
|Establishment of SCO Technical
Training Institute (STTI) at Gilgit in GB
|9-6-2017
|100
|0
|46.877
|53.123
|0
|53.123
|Establishment of SINO-Pak Center
for Artificial Intelligence (PAF-IAST)
|20-1-2020
|991.412
|243.3
|346.1
|645.312
|0
|312
|Expansion of Broadband Services
in AJ&K and GB in Cities and Town
Phase-II (SCO)
Expansion of Broadband Services Through MSAN Technology and Upgradation of IP Core and Access Network in AJK and GB
|6-4-2020
|1,898
|0
|200
|1,698
|0
|376
|Expansion of Cellular Services in
AJ&K and GB Phase-III
|`6-8-2019
|3,208
|0
|1,750
|1458
|0
|616.228
|High Impact Skills Boot Camp (IT
Wing)
|4-10-2019
|338.552
|0
|36.12
|302.432
|0
|150
|National Expansion Plan of NIC’s
All over Pakistan (PITB)
|28-1-2020
|751.880
|0
|90
|661.880
|0
|231
|National Freelance Training
Program
|6-8-2019
|367.160
|0
|46
|321.160
|0
|155
|One Patient One ID (NITB)
|24-8-2020
|95
|0
|20
|75
|0
|30
|Project Monitoring and Digital
Transformation Cell (IT Wing)
|21-11-2019
|146.899
|0
|35.800
|111.099
|0
|50
|Protection and Upgradation of PakChina Phase-I OFC Project for
Establishment of Cross Border
Connectivity Project
|6-4-2020
|1,948.310
|0
|250
|1,698.310
|0
|500
|Smart Office Federal Ministries &
Departments PSDP through MoITT
(NITB)
|16-9-2020
|572.80
|0
|30
|542.800
|0
|150
|Standardization of IT Industry
(PSEB)
|6-4-2020
|371
|0
|59.460
|311.540
|0
|175
|Technology Parks Development
Project (TDP) at Islamabad (PhaseI) (EDCF Loan Exim Bank Korea)
(Dev. Wing)
|20-12-2016
|13,727.070
|11,797.635
|2348.813
|11,378.257
|1250
|250
|Upgradation of Existing TDM Based
Backhaul Microwave with IP Based
Backhaul Microwave Network in
AJ&K and GB (SCO)
|6-4-2020
|855
|0
|200
|655
|0
|300
|Upgradation of Transmission
Network and Replacement of
Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) in AJ&K
and GB
|6-4-2020
|1780
|0
|250
|1530
|0
|500
|Total Ongoing
|37,640.673
|12,040.935
|8,253.858
|29,386.815
|1,250
|5,800
New Schemes
|Name of Project
|Approval Status
|Estimated Cost
|Expenditure up to 30-6-2021
|Throw Forward 1-7-2021
|Rupees in Million
|Total
|Foreign
|Foreign
|Rupee
|Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan
|31-3-2021
|1,940
|0
|0
|1,940
|0
|100
|Establishment of 25 STPs in Pakistan Phase-I (PSEB)
|31-3-2021
|605
|0
|0
|605
|0
|150
|Establishment of IT Park Karachi
|4-6-2021
|31,199
|26,479
|0
|31,199
|0
|400
|Feasibility Study and Consultancy for Development of Special Technology Zone (STZ)
|8-2-2021
|286
|0
|0
|286
|0
|90
|Feasibility Study Establishment of National Data Centre and Social Media Application
|27-5-2021
|483.84
|0
|0
|483.84
|0
|100
|General Data Protection Regulation Compliance Management System ISO 27701 (PSEB)
|31-3-2021
|110.791
|0
|0
|110.791