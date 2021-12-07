Syrian Airline to Start Flights From Pakistan

Private Syrian carrier Cham Wings Airline will initiate its flight operations to Karachi on 15 December 2021.

The Director Commercial of KN Aviation Pvt. Ltd. and the General Sales Agents (GSA) of Cham Wings Airline in Pakistan Mohsin A. Dharsi addressed a gathering of leading travel and cargo agents and revealed that the airline will start a weekly service between Damascus and Karachi using Airbus A-320s.

He said that the launch of this flight service will also benefit Muslim pilgrims by facilitating their trips to the holy cities in Syria, Iraq, and Iran through the purchase of a single ticket.

Cham Wings will initially conduct one flight per week to Karachi, increasing them to three weekly flights in February 2022 before switching it to daily flights in summer 2022.

It will also begin flights to Lahore and Islamabad in the second phase of its operations.