Foreign Airline Wants to Start Direct Tourist Flights to Skardu

flydubai, a budget airline owned by the UAE government, has submitted an application to Pakistani authorities, seeking to start flights to Skardu International Airport.

According to details, the executive committee of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will meet in the coming days to review and decide on the application of flydubai.

If the CAA approves the application, flydubai will become the first international airline to operate flights to and from Skardu International Airport, which received the status of an international airport last week.

Speaking in this regard, the Director-General CAA, Flt. Lt. (r) Khaqan Murtaza, said that the start of international flight operations at the Skardu International Airport will not only promote tourism in the region but will also strengthen the country’s economy.

At the moment, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national flag carrier of Pakistan, remains the only airline that operates flights to and from Skardu International Airport.

The development comes after the CAA devised a new policy to boost tourism in the country that took effect recently. Under the policy, CAA envisions constructing new airports at tourist destinations to commence flights on more routes and allowing international airlines to start flights on these routes.