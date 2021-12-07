Turkish Coca-Cola Lauds Pakistan Govt for Facilitating Foreign Investors

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, held a meeting with a delegation of Turkish Coca-Cola company, led by its Vice President Corporate Affairs, Sinan Cem Sahin, at Finance Division on Tuesday.

Welcoming the delegation, the Advisor stated that the government was committed to providing a conducive environment to the investors and businessmen and had taken steps for ensuring the ease of doing business.

The delegation delivered a presentation on the business operations of the Turkish Coco-Cola company in Pakistan. The delegation appreciated the efforts made by the government to promote investment and business activities in the country and shared a number of recommendations and proposals pertaining to duties and taxes as well as the proliferation of the beverage industry in Pakistan.

The Advisor assured the delegates of full government support in their business endeavors. He said the government would take all possible measures to facilitate the businesses as it believed in investment and export-led growth. He urged the company to enter into the export market as, he assured, the government would fully support their initiatives.

Sinan Cem Sahin appreciated the steps taken by the Pakistani government to facilitate businesses and investors and to encourage foreign investment in Pakistan.