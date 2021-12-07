Vivo to Launch S12 Series Alongside iQOO Neo Series

Vivo is expected to confirm a launch date for its upcoming S12 selfie-focused series, while iQOO will unveil its Neo series soon.

Advertisement

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that these smartphones will soon be available in the Chinese market.

He claims that Vivo S12 and S12 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset, and feature support for 44W charging.

Rumors suggest that the V2162A and the V2163A, recently certified by the 3C and TENAA will likely be rebranded and launched as S12 and S12 Pro. Vivo S10 and S10 Pro were powered by the Dimensity 1100 chipset and also featured 44W charging.

Past leaks revealed that the S12 Pro will be available with a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Featuring curved edges, the S12 Pro will include a 50MP + 8MP dual camera setup for selfies. While the main camera will feature a 108MP triple camera unit. The S12, on the other hand, may have a flat display.

ALSO READ Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched as a Powerful Successor to the Poco M3 Pro

The iQOO smartphones, meanwhile, will be called Neo5 SE powered by Dimensity 1200 and Neo5s with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Both models are said to carry support for 66W charging.

Advertisement

The latest S series by Vivo and iQOO’s Neo series are both said to come preinstalled by OriginOS Ocean UI.