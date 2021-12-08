FBR Removes Sales Tax on Petrol

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has terminated the previously reduced sales tax of 1.43 percent on petrol.

It issued a notification on 7 December announcing that the sales tax rate on petrol from November 2021 has been reduced to zero percent.

Meanwhile, the sales tax on high-speed diesel (HSD), kerosene, and light-speed diesel has been increased. The sales tax on kerosene supply has been raised to 8.19 percent from 6.70 percent, and that on HSD has been pushed up to 7.20 percent from 6.75 percent. Similarly, the tax on light diesel oil, which was previously 0.20 percent, is 0.46 percent now.

The increase in sales tax indicates that the government did not pass on the reduction in the international prices of oil to the masses as it had announced on 30 November that the prices of petroleum products would remain unchanged for the next 15 days.