Prices of These Cars Will Increase After The Regulatory Duty Hike

The autumn of price decreases has departed, taking with it car buyers’ short-lived elation.

Advertisement

The depreciation of the local currency increased costs of freight and raw materials, and the global shortage of semiconductor microchips has wreaked havoc on the Pakistani car industry, compelling it to increase the prices yet again.

ALSO READ MG Announces Outrageous Price Increase for HS SUV

While car companies have devised plans for increments in prices of locally assembled vehicles, those that are still selling Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicles are facing tax rates hikes.

Ministry of Industries and Production has issued a proposal to the Tariff Policy Board, recommending imposition of up to 50 percent Regulatory Duty (RD) on the imports of CBU electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and regular internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to reduce the increasing import bill and current account deficit.

The government seeks to impose higher RD and other tariffs on the following:

CBU Electric Vehicles (EVs) with battery packs over 50 kWh.

Combustible fuel-powered CBU vehicles (engine displacement unspecified).

CBU vehicles with hybrid powertrains with engine displacements between 1501cc and 1800cc.

SUVs with engine displacements of 1501cc and above (a federal excise duty increase from five to ten percent has been proposed).

ALSO READ Govt Planning a Huge Tax Increase on Imported CBU Cars

This implies that the prices of CBU vehicles could increase drastically if the government enacts the tariff increase. Although nothing has officially been said or done in this regard, it is speculated that the prices of the following popular vehicles are likely to increase across Pakistan:

Advertisement

Company CBU Vehicle Type Current Price (PKR) Suzuki Jimny SUV 4,590,000 Suzuki Vitara SUV 6,600,000 Suzuki APV Minivan 4,675,000 Toyota Prius Liftback 9,270,000 Toyota Camry Hybrid Sedan 16,050,000 – 18,630,000 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid CUV 7,689,000 – 8,399,000 Toyota Rush CUV 5,630,000 – 5,840,000 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV 27,930,000 – 41,410,000 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 SUV Coming Soon Honda CR-V CUV 10,700,000 Honda Accord Sedan 11,999,000 Kia Carnival Minivan 9,199,000-9,999,000 Hyundai Santa Fe CUV 18,500,000 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid Liftback 7,000,000 MG HS 1.5T CUV 5,949,000 MG HS PHEV CUV 7,890,000 MG ZS 1.5 CUV 4,441,000 MG ZS EV CUV 6,250,000 Haval Jolion CUV 6,020,000 Haval H6 CUV 6,849,000 Proton X70 CUV 4,890,000 – 5,390,000

While there are other companies in Pakistan, such as Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi, and Porsche, that could also have been added to this list, they offer very expensive niche cars that only the elite class buy. This is why the demand for these cars won’t be affected by these price hikes.

ALSO READ M-Tag Made Mandatory for Travel on Motorway

For the companies mentioned in the table, the government’s plans to increase the import tariffs on CBUs do not bode well. MG, Haval, and Proton in particular still rely heavily on the sale of CBU vehicles, which implies that the increase in import tariffs and the price hikes that will follow will greatly hamper the demand for their vehicles.