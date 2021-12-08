Massive Irregularities Found in Balochistan’s FA/FSc Exams

The Government of Balochistan has directed the province’s board of intermediate and secondary education to carry out an inquiry into the irregularities found in the FA and FSc exam results.

Advertisement

According to the details, a letter has been issued to the chairperson of the BBISE on 2 December in which he has been instructed to provide all the records including board member details, examiners details, persons checking the papers, and controller of examinations details to the education department.

However, the board has failed to provide any information till now.

Earlier, reports on social media regarding cheating during exams and misconduct in checking papers went viral. But, the news was denounced by the Balochistan Board of Officers calling it “fake”.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Partners with Tejari Pakistan for E-Procurement System

“We will use modern computerized systems for the audit to prove that all this news on social media is propaganda,” the spokesperson of the board said.