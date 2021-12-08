Pakistan is Hosting its Biggest Esports Event With The Highest Prize Pool

Galaxy Racer, the esports organization that recently entered Pakistan, has just announced the country’s biggest esports event. The event is called Gamers Galaxy and it will take place in Islamabad on 8th-9th January 2022.

Gamers Galaxy will be held at the Pak-China friendship center and it will have a prize pool of Rs 20 million. This makes it the largest esports event in the history of Pakistan.

There will be no entry fee for the public and the event will be packed with a variety of esports titles for consoles and PC. Each day will end with a musical concert hosted by Pakistani superstars. There will be meet and greet panels with Pakistani content creators, action-packed live entertainment, and more.

Gamers Galaxy will also be aired live on Ten Sports, which is another first for Pakistan.

The Chief of Staff at Galaxy Racer Global Walid Singer said:

We’re very excited to be hosting Pakistan’s biggest gaming event – it’s such an exciting market for us as it’s one of the youngest populations on earth. There is incredible talent that we just can’t wait to fully tap into, and this all begins with Gamers Galaxy.

You can sign up for the event and take part in qualifiers through Gamers Galaxy’s website.