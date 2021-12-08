Realme is Launching its First Premium Flagship on December 9

Qualcomm introduced its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for Android devices on 1st December, sending companies into a frenzy of being the first to launch a smartphone with it.

Lei Jun, Founder, and CEO of Xiaomi, discretely stated that the Xiaomi 12 series will be the first in the world to make use of the SoC. However, Motorola beat Xiaomi to it by announcing its December 9th event to reveal the Moto Edge X30.

Realme Vice President, Madhav Sheth, also later confirmed the launch of the GT 2 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Now the brand has confirmed on Weibo that its first-ever premium flagship is launching on December 9, the same date as the Moto Edge X30.

In the Weibo post, Realme says that it wants to be the first to launch a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone. But Motorola may nick that title since the Edge X30 will go for sale as soon as December 13 in China.

The specifications have not been confirmed yet, but according to rumors, the GT 2 Pro is expected to feature 125W wired charging, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will have a 6.51-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The flagship handset is said to include a 32MP selfie camera with a 50MP main sensor with OIS.

Realme has yet to reveal the details of the announcement, however, it is unlikely that the company will reveal its first ultra-premium flagship without high-end marketing.