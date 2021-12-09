NIFT and C Square to Bring Revolutionary AI Transactional ChatBot ‘XIVA’

National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT) and C Square have collaborated to bring AI-integrated Chatbot ‘XIVA’ powered by ISSM Labelling Solutions with the aim of revolutionizing and enhancing the Digital Services Platform in Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by “NIFT” and Ahsan Mashkoor, CEO, C Square, in the presence of both teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Haider Wahab said, “The use of innovative technology coupled with innovative use case implementation is important for the adoption of financial services.”

He added, “I am excited to see the actual manifestation of artificial intelligence (AI) to create transactional and service convenience for customers of NIFT ePay. It is great to see the fresh thought process behind the digital financial services to facilitate customers.”

Combing automation and AI is the breakthrough required to reach optimum customer satisfaction and in return customer loyalty. In today’s unprecedented times, ease of access and on-the-go banking and payment solutions are every man’s need.

Implementing ChatBot technology can not only reduce the risk of human error for business but is also a key factor in time-saving, secure, and trustworthy services which is essential for all business growth.

The collaboration between NIFT ePay, an electronic payment gateway offered by NIFT, and C Square, a leading pioneer in the IT & Financial industry, is the first move in driving innovation and inclusivity towards enhancing the Digital services platform.

NIFT ePay provides aggregation of all different digital payment instruments available in Pakistan for customers to pay their e-commerce purchases or against their business invoices digitally, securely, and conveniently through an ever-growing network of merchants, businesses, participating banks, and other financial institutions.

Today the payment gateway has already signed up all the major financial institutions and is enabling their customers to make payments conveniently to a variety of use cases in a secure and reliable manner.

NIFT ePay is already living up to its promise to disrupt the digital payment landscape of Pakistan into a new era of digital payments.

CEO C Square, Ahsan Mashkoor, said, “C Square has wide experience of working with leading financial institutions of Pakistan and Internationally in the area of Customer Experience, thus taking the lead by introducing AI-enabled services to take CX to next level.”

He added, “C Square aims at providing innovative, easy, and responsive digital services to end-users, thus joined hands with ISSM to develop AI-based services.”

C Square, founded in 2009, prides itself on being a customer-centric organization, which enables its clients to understand the needs of their customers and provide them with digital solutions personalized to their business needs.

C Square’s focal vision is to provide the highest quality service to its customers to enable them to provide the highest grade of personalized customer experience solutions in all phases of the project lifecycle.

C Square believes in leading the race, hence is now venturing into bringing better AI experiences to its clients by joining hands with the ISSM experts.

ISSM AI is a company founded with the goal to have every node in its infrastructure as a machine learning model.

They are considered to be experts in various Machine Learning-based technologies, for example, Conversational AI-powered Chatbots, NLP-based Sentiment Analysis dashboards, Computer Vision powered authentication tools along with their Data Visualization and Data Orchestration efforts.

All the products come in modular forms and can be used exclusively or with a state-of-the-art Omni Channel platform that brings a complete management solution to the industry.