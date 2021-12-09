Pakistan Reports First Case of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

Pakistan has reported the first case of the highly mutated Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, Sindh Health Department has confirmed.

Advertisement

According to details, a female patient being treated at a private hospital in Karachi has been diagnosed with Omicron strain, which was first detected in South Africa around two weeks ago.

ALSO READ Residents Rush Out of Homes as Earthquake Jolts Different Parts of Karachi

In an official statement, a spokesperson for the provincial health department said that the woman has claimed that she had come to Pakistan from abroad.

After determining her travel history, the department will start tracing all of her close contacts and quarantine them in a bid to contain the transmission of Omicron strain.

ALSO READ Prime Minister Launches Registration Drive For Ehsaas Rashan Riayat

The masses are requested to exercise precautionary measures such as wearing facemasks in public and hand washing or hand sanitizing frequently to avoid contracting the new variant.

Partially or unvaccinated citizens are requested to get themselves vaccinated against the Coronavirus at the earliest from their nearest mass vaccination centers.

Advertisement

Via: Geo