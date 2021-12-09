Punjab Excise Department Cancels Registrations of Thousands of Cars

Punjab Excise and Taxation (E&T) department has brought the hammer down on the complacent car owners by canceling the registrations of around 57,000 vehicles in Lahore.

According to a report from 24NewsHD, the authorities have taken strict action against the car owners who had registered their vehicles 20 years ago. In the last year, none of these owners had paid the token taxes against their vehicles.

The authorities had sent notices to the vehicle owners a year ago. Due to non-compliance on the owners’ part, the registrations have now been canceled. Among the affectees are owners of private and commercial cars.

According to the Director of Excise Department, Qamar-ul-Hassan, the vehicle owners did not pay the token taxes despite the early notices. “Amounts of millions of rupees are still outstanding against them. Among these thousands of cars, are those whose owners only have open letters with them.” Hassan added.

He further stated that the cars with canceled registrations shall be seized on sight. Those who wish to have their vehicle registrations reinstated shall have to file an appeal with the concerned Excise Taxation Officer (ETO).

The ETO would then decide, after consulting the database, as to how much outstanding amount each owner owes. Hassan insisted that the motorists cooperate with the department to pay the token tax on their vehicles and avoid having their cars impounded.