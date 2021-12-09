A Comparison of Unbelievable Bike Price Increase in 2021

Price raises have become a bothersome regularity in the Pakistani two-wheeler industry. After the recent hikes, it seems that regardless of the economic events the companies continue to increase the prices blaming high raw material costs.

The three major bike makers of Pakistan: Suzuki, Yamaha, and Honda, have announced multiple price hikes in 2021.

So far during the 2021 calendar year, Yamaha has increased the prices five times (once each quarter). Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) increased them four times, and Atlas Honda did it seven times in 2021.

Here are the price changes throughout the year for each bike company:

Atlas Honda

Bikes 1st Price Hike in January 2021 (PKR) 2nd Price Hike in February 2021 (PKR) 3rd Price Hike in April 2021 (PKR) 4th Price Hike in May 2021 (PKR) 5th Price Hike in July 2021 (PKR) 6th Price Hike in October 2021 (PKR) 7th Price Hike in November 2021 (PKR) Overall Increase (PKR) CD-70 79,500 81,900 82,900 84,500 86,900 90,900 94,900 14,800 CD-70 Dream 85,500 87,900 88,900 90,500 93,500 97,500 101,500 16,000 Pridor 110,500 113,500 114,500 117,500 120,500 125,500 130,500 24,500 CG-125 131,500 134,500 136,500 139,500 142,500 147,500 152,500 21,000 CG-125 SE 159,500 162,900 164,500 167,500 170,500 177,000 182,000 22,500 CB-125 F 192,500 195,900 197,900 200,500 205,500 212,000 218,500 26,000 CB-150 F 247,500 250,900 252,500 255,500 260,500 267,000 273,500 26,000 CB-150 F SE – – – 259,500 264,500 271,000 277,500 18,000

Yamaha

Bikes 1st Price Hike in January 2021 (PKR) 2nd Price Hike in April 2021 (PKR) 3rd Price Hike in August 2021 (PKR) 4th Price Hike in September 2021 (PKR) 5th Price Hike in December 2021 (PKR) Overall Increase (PKR) YB-125Z 163,000 169,000 176,000 184,000 190,000 27,000 YB-125Z DX 175,500 182,500 190,000 198,500 205,500 30,000 YBR-125 181,000 188,000 196,000 204,000 211,000 30,000 YBR-125G 190,000 197,000 205,000 213,500 220,500 30,500

Suzuki

Bikes 1st Price Hike in February 2021 (PKR) 2nd Price Hike in August 2021 (PKR) 3rd Price Hike in October 2021 (PKR) 4th Price Hike in December 2021 (PKR) Overall Increase (PKR) GD-110S 181,000 186,000 194,000 199,000 18,000 GS-150 197,000 202,000 210,000 215,000 18,000 GS-150SE 214,000 219,000 227,000 232,000 18,000 GR-150 290,000 295,000 307,000 315,000 25,000

The Problem

Motorcycle companies have not missed an opportunity over the last few years to increase the prices of their products. After every event such as the COVID-19 induced recession, shortfall of raw materials, and rise in the cost of sheet metal, the motorcycle prices surged.

A senior trader claimed a few months ago that bike prices would continue to increase due to the rising cost of manufacturing. He said the demand would continue to rise despite escalating prices because cars and fuel are becoming more expensive.

As of late, automakers are citing local currency devaluation as the reason for price hikes. It bears mentioning that the rate of US dollar trailed around Rs. 150 earlier this year, but the motorcycle manufacturers either remained silent or kept on elevating prices.

These companies have localized most of the parts. Also, a majority of motorbikes in Pakistan are based on old mechanics and technology, which makes the price hikes even more questionable. The major players in the two-wheeler industry of Pakistan, Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki should have enough resources to introduce newer and better products to its lineup.

Verdict

People’s frustration is valid as the government is unbothered by the unjust, frequent, and unexplained price hikes.

To curb these issues, the government must formulate and enforce a policy that enables more competition in the market and ensures proper regulation of motorcycle prices.

Just like the car industry of Pakistan, encouraging new entrants to the market is likely to break the monopolistic competition and offer more choices to the buyers.