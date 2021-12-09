A Comparison of Unbelievable Bike Price Increase in 2021

Price raises have become a bothersome regularity in the Pakistani two-wheeler industry. After the recent hikes, it seems that regardless of the economic events the companies continue to increase the prices blaming high raw material costs.
The three major bike makers of Pakistan: Suzuki, Yamaha, and Honda, have announced multiple price hikes in 2021.
So far during the 2021 calendar year, Yamaha has increased the prices five times (once each quarter). Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) increased them four times, and Atlas Honda did it seven times in 2021.
Here are the price changes throughout the year for each bike company:
Atlas Honda
|Bikes
|1st Price Hike in January 2021 (PKR)
|2nd Price Hike in February 2021 (PKR)
|3rd Price Hike in April 2021 (PKR)
|4th Price Hike in May 2021 (PKR)
|5th Price Hike in July 2021 (PKR)
|6th Price Hike in October 2021 (PKR)
|7th Price Hike in November 2021 (PKR)
|Overall Increase (PKR)
|CD-70
|79,500
|81,900
|82,900
|84,500
|86,900
|90,900
|94,900
|14,800
|CD-70 Dream
|85,500
|87,900
|88,900
|90,500
|93,500
|97,500
|101,500
|16,000
|Pridor
|110,500
|113,500
|114,500
|117,500
|120,500
|125,500
|130,500
|24,500
|CG-125
|131,500
|134,500
|136,500
|139,500
|142,500
|147,500
|152,500
|21,000
|CG-125 SE
|159,500
|162,900
|164,500
|167,500
|170,500
|177,000
|182,000
|22,500
|CB-125 F
|192,500
|195,900
|197,900
|200,500
|205,500
|212,000
|218,500
|26,000
|CB-150 F
|247,500
|250,900
|252,500
|255,500
|260,500
|267,000
|273,500
|26,000
|CB-150 F SE
|–
|–
|–
|259,500
|264,500
|271,000
|277,500
|18,000
Yamaha
|Bikes
|1st Price Hike in January 2021 (PKR)
|2nd Price Hike in April 2021 (PKR)
|3rd Price Hike in August 2021 (PKR)
|4th Price Hike in September 2021 (PKR)
|5th Price Hike in December 2021 (PKR)
|Overall Increase (PKR)
|YB-125Z
|163,000
|169,000
|176,000
|184,000
|190,000
|27,000
|YB-125Z DX
|175,500
|182,500
|190,000
|198,500
|205,500
|30,000
|YBR-125
|181,000
|188,000
|196,000
|204,000
|211,000
|30,000
|YBR-125G
|190,000
|197,000
|205,000
|213,500
|220,500
|30,500
Suzuki
|Bikes
|1st Price Hike in February 2021 (PKR)
|2nd Price Hike in August 2021 (PKR)
|3rd Price Hike in October 2021 (PKR)
|4th Price Hike in December 2021 (PKR)
|Overall Increase (PKR)
|GD-110S
|181,000
|186,000
|194,000
|199,000
|18,000
|GS-150
|197,000
|202,000
|210,000
|215,000
|18,000
|GS-150SE
|214,000
|219,000
|227,000
|232,000
|18,000
|GR-150
|290,000
|295,000
|307,000
|315,000
|25,000
The Problem
Motorcycle companies have not missed an opportunity over the last few years to increase the prices of their products. After every event such as the COVID-19 induced recession, shortfall of raw materials, and rise in the cost of sheet metal, the motorcycle prices surged.
A senior trader claimed a few months ago that bike prices would continue to increase due to the rising cost of manufacturing. He said the demand would continue to rise despite escalating prices because cars and fuel are becoming more expensive.
As of late, automakers are citing local currency devaluation as the reason for price hikes. It bears mentioning that the rate of US dollar trailed around Rs. 150 earlier this year, but the motorcycle manufacturers either remained silent or kept on elevating prices.
These companies have localized most of the parts. Also, a majority of motorbikes in Pakistan are based on old mechanics and technology, which makes the price hikes even more questionable. The major players in the two-wheeler industry of Pakistan, Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki should have enough resources to introduce newer and better products to its lineup.
Verdict
People’s frustration is valid as the government is unbothered by the unjust, frequent, and unexplained price hikes.
To curb these issues, the government must formulate and enforce a policy that enables more competition in the market and ensures proper regulation of motorcycle prices.
Just like the car industry of Pakistan, encouraging new entrants to the market is likely to break the monopolistic competition and offer more choices to the buyers.