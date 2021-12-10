Chairman PITB Presents Federal Food Security Portal to Food Minister

Federal Minister National Food Security & Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, visited PITB, along with Secretary National Food Security and Research, Tahir Khursheed, Director General, Muhammad Tariq Khan, and Director Technical from National Food Security, Shahid Abdullah.

The Federal Food Security Portal was presented by Chairman PITB, Azfar Manzoor, and DG IT Operations, Faisal Yousaf, along with the team. A complete demonstration of the system was given, explaining how it will enable the importers and exporters to register themselves and initiate their import/export requests without visiting the field offices for submission of applications.

Additionally, the authorized persons will use the mobile application at the entry/exit points for the inspection of commodities, whereas the importer/exporter will receive Phytosanitary Certificate on the spot. Overall, this portal will help the government in collecting first-hand information and making timely decisions on import and export policies.

The department will also be able to use this system as a field officer performance monitoring tool.