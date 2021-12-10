Pakistan’s Growth Rate of Exports was Highest in South Asia Last Month

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, announced on Friday that Pakistan’s exports had registered the fastest growth rate in South Asia in November 2021.

He tweeted that Pakistan’s exports had grown by 33.5 percent in November, which is higher than Bangladesh’s exports that had grown by 31.3 percent, and had surpassed India’s growth of 26.5 percent in the same month.

Congratulating exporters for this achievement, Dawood said, “This has been made possible by the hard work of our exporters and they deserve praise for this accomplishment”.

Pakistan’s exports during the month under review rose to a historic monthly high of $2.903 billion as compared to $2.174 billion during the corresponding period last year, while the target for November 2021 was $2.6 billion.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s exports increased by 27 percent to $12.365 billion during the first five months of the current financial year against $9.747 billion during the same period last year.