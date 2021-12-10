Gilgit-Baltistan to Get State-of-The-Art Technical Training University

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, in Islamabad on Friday. During the meeting, both sides discussed priority areas and ongoing development initiatives for uplifting Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Advertisement

ALSO READ Rupee Maintains Historic Losing Streak Against the US Dollar

Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid briefed the minister on the various initiatives taken by the government of GB and their future development needs and priority areas. During the meeting, it was agreed to establish a state-of-the-art Technical Training University in Gilgit-Baltistan. The Economic Affairs Division will explore foreign technical and financial support whereas the government of GB will provide around 800-1000 kanal land for the construction of the university.

The chief minister also requested for up-gradation of infrastructure in road and health sector, improvement in power generation, transmission and distribution system, expansion of health facilities and capacity building of public sector, especially in governance, finance and revenue, local government, public health, police and disaster management.

The development of an alternate road network for connectivity between Punjab and GB through Azad Jammu and Kashmir was also discussed during the meeting. The alternate road will not only significantly reduce the traveling time and distance but also promote tourism and boost economic activities in the region.

On the invitation of Khalid Khurshid, the minister agreed to soon visit GB to discuss the development needs and priority areas in detail. It was also decided that Economic Affairs Division will hold a donors conference with bilateral and multilateral development partners at the beginning of next year to explore foreign technical and financial assistance for GB.