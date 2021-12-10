Shahbaz Gill Wants PTA to Punish Bad Internet Service Providers

Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, has urged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take immediate action against internet service providers who were offering unreliable internet service to customers.

Gill said this in response to a tweet where a complainant told the PTA about how internet service providers in Pakistan were overcharging their consumers while providing poor service. The PTA responded by asking the complainant to register the query with the Authority’s consumer support center.

After seeing the post, Gill criticized the PTA, imploring the telecom regulator to act rather than “create [a] red tape culture.”

PTA @PTAofficialpk please don’t introduce red tape culture. Private companies offering awful service now a days. Instead of diverting/routing this complaint to an other forum, rather take action against bad service providers https://t.co/D9E13EO1ki — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) December 9, 2021

The telecom regulator responded by saying that it had a robust complaint process in place for telecom issues. “Users are updated on their complaints till they reach a conclusion. Users are encouraged to use [an] automated complaint lodging mechanism. PTA looks into all complaints and gets them resolved”, it added.

It is stated that there is a proper mechanism to file complaints related to telecom issues. Users are updated on their complaints till they reach a conclusion. Users are encouraged to use automated complaint lodging mechanism. PTA looks into all complaints & gets them resolved. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) December 10, 2021

Historically, Pakistan has almost always been a way behind when it comes to customer services. Notably, the PTA received 15,313 complaints from telecommunication consumers against different telecommunication operators in October 2021 alone.

PTA also received 770 complaints against basic telephony, of which 762 were addressed during October 2021. Furthermore, 299 complaints were received against ISPs, of which 285 were addressed.