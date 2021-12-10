SSGC Halts Gas Supply to Non-Export Industries

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) will discontinue gas supplies to non-export industries in Balochistan and Sindh in order to maintain the domestic supply.

Advertisement

According to a statement released by an SSGC spokesman, the decision to discontinue gas supply to the non-export sector was made in accordance with the Ministry of Energy’s approved gas load management plan (Petroleum Division).

“The decision to discontinue the supply to non-export industries has been made to fulfill the requirement of domestic consumers,” read the statement.

ALSO READ Shahbaz Gill Wants PTA to Punish Bad Internet Service Providers

As per reports, supply to the general industry will be discontinued on 11 December until fresh orders are received. On the other hand, supply to zero-rated export entities such as captive power plants and the fertilizer sector will continue, the statement detailed.

The SSGC spokesman further said in his statement that the curtailed volume from these arrangements will be directed towards domestic consumers. “Providing more gas supplies to Balochistan is critical for human existence in the province due to the area’s difficult weather conditions throughout the winter season,” he added.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Growth Rate of Exports was Highest in South Asia Last Month

Earlier during late November, SSGC suspended gas supply to the compressed natural gas (CNG) sector in Sindh and Balochistan. Officials at the time were quoted to have said that the gas supply has been suspended to the CNG sector to cater to the rising gas demand of domestic users, which had risen sharply in recent days.