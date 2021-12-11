FBR to Give Out Rs. 53 Million Prizes to Retail Customers Next Month

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will hold the first draw of the prize scheme for the lucky winners/customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers on 15 January 2022.

It announced that it will announce a monthly prize of Rs. 53 million to attract the general public to make purchases from only registered retailers.

The FBR has categorized the prizes into four categories under the prize scheme for the shoppers and customers of integrated tier-1 retailers. The first prize of Rs. 1,000,000 will be given to the lucky winner/customer of integrated Tier-1 retailers. As per the details, there are four prizes of Rs. 250,000 each; 1,000 prizes of Rs. 50,000 each, and two prizes of Rs. 500,000 each.

The computerized draw for the prizes of customers of integrated tier-1 retailers will be held every month at the FBR Headquarters.

Buyers from the integrated tier-1 retailers from December 2021 will be eligible to participate in the lucky draw every month.

The FBR will launch the campaign about the prize scheme from 11 December onward.

The customers of integrated tier-1 retailers, whose names and the computerized national identity card numbers (CNICs) will be notified through the random computerized draw will be entitled to prizes based on their purchases from these big retailers.