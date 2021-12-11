Google Play Store is Coming to Windows 10 And 11 Very Soon

This year’s Game Awards brought a surprising announcement for all Windows users. A Google spokesperson revealed that all games on the Google Play Store will get native support for Windows 10 and 11 next year. In short, Android games are coming to Windows very soon.

Microsoft already had a partnership with Amazon for its Android apps on Windows 11 so it was only a matter of time before Google joined the fray as well.

Amazon had an official announcement with Microsoft, but in Google’s case, the company appears to be doing it on its own. The spokesperson did not reveal much about this development but he did say that the games will be available through a Google app designed specifically for Windows 10 and 11.

There is also going to be a continuity feature. For instance, if you were in the middle of a game on your Android phone, you can pick up exactly where you left off on your PC. Meaning that your game progress will be synced across devices.

Google has said that more information will be revealed soon. We hope that this development will extend beyond games and maybe one day we will get to see it for all app categories in the future.

Stay tuned for updates.