Motorola’s New Moto Edge X30 is Reportedly Overheating

Tipster Ice Universe predicted it and now it is becoming reality. Qualcomm’s latest flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is overheating the Moto Edge X30, the first-ever phone to use the chipset.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 comes with a 20% performance boost over the last generation, the Snapdragon 888, but apparently, this comes at a cost. Ice Universe claims that Motorola phones running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are getting “very hot”. He also warns that 2022 is going to be a hot year for Android phones because of the new chipset.

On moto phones, the extreme test of Snapdragon 8 Gen1 is very hot. Please be mentally prepared, 2022 may be “HOOOT”year for Android phones. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 9, 2021

The overheating is happening despite the Moto Edge X30’s new aluminum allow frame, which was specifically designed with thermal conductivity in mind. The company promised that it would keep things cool but that may not be the case.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is based on Samsung’s 4nm manufacturing process and ARM’s v9 architecture, which is highly power efficient. On paper, this should mean that the chipset would run cooler than the last generation. However, the extra processing power might be the culprit behind the overheating issue. Though some have speculated that Motorola is not throttling the chip enough to control the temperature.

In a previous leak from Ice Universe, the tipster had said that the new CPU will run hotter than before, but there is no confirmation of whether that is true not.

We will find out more once the Moto Edge X30 starts shipping to customers.