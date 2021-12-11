Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Could be Named Galaxy S22 Note: Leaker

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the highest-end model in the upcoming S22 series, is rumored to be more like a Galaxy Note phone. We have seen renders of the device with a symmetrical design, an S Pen slot, and all the design elements of a Galaxy Note phone.

The S22 Ultra may even be renamed to the S22 Note if a new leak from a Twitter tipster is to be believed. According to Tron, who has typically been accurate with Samsung leaks, the S22 Ultra is dead and we will get an S22 Note instead. This may also mean that the Galaxy Note series is officially shelved.

S22 ULTRA IS DEAD Next is the S22 Note 😉 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) December 10, 2021

Having an S and Note phone in the same lineup would shake things up quite a bit, but the global chip shortage has brought about the most unusual solutions. The S and Note merger may also be a result of this global shortage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was also meant to be a Galaxy Note replacement with its sizable display and S Pen compatibility. But given how many fans the Galaxy Note series has, it makes more sense to release a regular smartphone that checks all the right boxes for them.

The Galaxy S22 family is expected to debut sometime in Q1 2022.