Bank Alfalah Introduces Buy Now, Pay Later Facility through QR Codes

For the first time in Pakistan, Bank Alfalah has introduced a ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ facility which offers the opportunity for customers to scan and pay in installments through QR codes at retail facilities with Alfa while availing 0% markup on various products.

Alfa’s newly launched Buy Now Pay Later on QR feature offers physical product verification before purchase, instant availability, and a simple installment booking process.

With no markup and a swift installment process, customers can enjoy convenient shopping on 0% installment plans of up to 1 year, at retail outlets nationwide.

Commenting on the development, Bank Alfalah DBG Head Muhammad Yahya Khan, stated: “We take pride in being industry’s first in offering Buy Now Pay Later on Retail via QR payment options.”

He added, “We want to keep our customers in front and center of everything we do. We believe this financing feature at 0% additional charges would allow our customers to continue to buy the things they need on installments.”