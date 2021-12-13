M-Tag Requirement Causes Long Queues at Toll Stations

Following the recent ban on vehicles without an M-Tag from entering the motorway, long queues of vehicles have been observed at toll booths.

Advertisement

Motorists are finding it hard to obtain the tags, and the queues are making it difficult for them to reach their destinations on time.

ALSO READ Vaccination is Now Necessary for Registering New Cars

The motorway authorities stated that the development was meant to minimize time spent in long lines at the motorway toll plazas. They explained that digitizing the payment procedure and making M-Tags mandatory would help to avoid traffic congestion.

However, motorists and passengers told the media that there are large crowds at all M2 motorway booths, and applying for the M-Tag takes two to three hours. They said, “Many people are in an emergency but are not allowed to pass without M-Tag”.

ALSO READ Car Registration Documents Are Not Needed to Get an M-Tag

The Inspector-General of the National Highways and Motorway Police, Inam Ghani, recently tweeted that 84,970 M-Tags have been issued over the last six days as compared to 6,390 tags in the preceding six days. He also lauded the public’s efforts in this regard and announced that the number of M-Tag stations and toll booths will be increased within the cities for the convenience of the public.

Motorists can check their M-Tag IDs by typing ‘mtag’ space ‘CNIC No.’ and sending it as an SMS to 9909.

Advertisement

There are multiple ways to recharge the M-Tag through mobile applications like EasyPaisa, JazzCash, and UPaisa, and motorists can visit the drive-through centers at the M2 for the same.