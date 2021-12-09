Vaccination is Now Necessary for Registering New Cars

Islamabad has made full vaccination mandatory to register new vehicles and pay token tax at the Excise Taxation Office.

Advertisement

A notification in this regard was issued by District Magistrate Islamabad on Wednesday, detailing that this will aid the national vaccination drive. Additionally, only fully-vaccinated motorists will be issued M-Tags, and they will need to present their vaccination certificates to pay token taxes and register new cars.

ALSO READ Car Registration Documents Are Not Needed to Get an M-Tag

The District Magistrate had issued another notification on Tuesday stating that all public and private vehicles will be inspected at checkpoints when entering or exiting Islamabad. Furthermore, vehicles will also be checked at bus terminals, toll plazas, interchanges, motorways, and highways that come under the Islamabad administration.

It directed concerned authorities to prevent vehicles from making long queues and jumping lanes.

ALSO READ Islamabad Traffic Police Fined 8,693 Motorists in The Latest Crackdown

The vaccination status of drivers and passengers will be verified instantly by the joint monitoring team, and only vaccinated people will be allowed to travel. All unvaccinated people will be offloaded from vehicles to be vaccinated on the spot by mobile teams.

The order was enforced immediately and will be promulgated until 18 December.