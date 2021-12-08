Car Registration Documents Are Not Needed to Get an M-Tag

Motorists can now acquire the mandatory M-Tags to traverse the M2 Motorway from the Motorway Police on the submission of their national identity cards (NICs) and mobile phone numbers at the issuance booths.

Advertisement

The update was announced by the Inspector-General (IG) of the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP), Inam Ghani, and it nullifies the previous requirement for the submission of car registration documents.

ALSO READ M-Tag Made Mandatory for Travel on Motorway

NHMP prohibited vehicles without the M-Tag from traveling on the M2 Motorway (Lahore-Islamabad) on 7 December, and such vehicles will be redirected to GT road.

This update came after the Lahore High Court ruled that M-Tag is mandatory for vehicles to travel on the motorway. The decision was primarily to prevent long queues of vehicles at the M2 Motorway toll plaza.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Creates Special Squad to Tackle Traffic Violators

M-Tag is a pre-paid radio frequency identification (RFID) affixed at the top right corner of a vehicle’s front windscreen.

NHMP has directed vehicle owners to get M-Tags immediately to avoid any inconvenience.

Advertisement

M-Tag recharge facilities are available at toll plazas, interchanges, and service areas along the M2 motorway. Motorists can recharge their M-Tags on their smartphones via mobile apps like EasyPaisa, UPaisa, and JazzCash. Scratch cards worth Rs. 200 to Rs. 5,000 are also available at the motorway’s entry and exit points.