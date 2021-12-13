Telenor Partners with Taleemabad to Promote eLearning Based on Single National Curriculum

To bring one million out-of-school children back to education, Telenor Pakistan has partnered with Orenda’s award-winning Taleemabad app. Telenor aims to achieve this feat by 2023, making education more accessible through the power of technology.

Advertisement

Telenor Pakistan joined forces with Taleemabad to create engaging, animated educational content for primary grade students, formulated with the help of academic experts.

The app’s content is based on the Single National Curriculum (SNC) and is endorsed by the Ministry of Education, also making it a country-first digital education platform based on the SNC. This development is part of a series of digitized educational content for children in primary grade who use the Taleemabad app on a daily basis.

CEO Telenor Pakistan, Irfan Wahab Khan, commented on the development, “For children who are unable to attend school, we are now bringing the schools to them, to attend anytime, anywhere. It is through collaborations like this that we can aim to address the socio-economic disparities affecting out-of-school children across the nation.”

“We are humbled and pleased to have joined hands with the Taleemabad app to bring online the Single National Curriculum and advance together towards the vision of a Digital Pakistan,” he added.

Chief Digital Learning Officer Taleemabad, Sabeena Abbasi, also shared her views on the development, saying, “With upwards of 23 million out-of-school children around the country, we believe it is our responsibility to come up with sustainable solutions that can stand the test of time.”

Advertisement

“It is with that objective in mind, with support from our long-term partners Telenor Pakistan and GSMA we aim to enable students and schools to improve and sustain education in these changing times,” she added.

Winner of the prestigious World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) award last week, Taleemabad is a true example of how an innovative idea, leveraged with technology and partnerships, can contribute to addressing key socioeconomic disparities.

By working on the possibilities of accessible education, Taleemabad will be making true learning for an accelerated digital future for millions and for the greater good of Pakistan.