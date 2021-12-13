Zeeshan Baig Appointed as the General Manager of Syngenta Pakistan

Syngenta Pakistan announced today that Zeeshan Hasib Baig will be appointed as General Manager with effect from 10 January 2022. He replaces Kazim Hasnain, who has taken on a new role at Syngenta Indonesia.

Advertisement

In his role, Zeeshan will drive the growth of Syngenta Pakistan to help farmers achieve food security while navigating the impact of climate change.

It would also be his responsibility for leading the digital roadmap for the business which includes introducing digital and technology innovations, digital ecosystem engagements, as well as public-private partnerships.

“Syngenta Pakistan is one of the largest agriculture inputs providers in Pakistan for Crop Protection and Seeds,” said Saad Haroon, Head of Asia Group, Syngenta.

“Zeeshan brings strong leadership across industries to the agriculture market of Pakistan. He will be instrumental in delivering technologies, products, and services to farmers and thereby improve their livelihoods and contribute to food security,” he added.

Formerly Country General Manager for Careem Pakistan, Zeeshan oversaw its growth into a multi-million-dollar business that created over 800,000 jobs across Pakistan and simplified the lives of millions of customers. Zeeshan has also successfully steered Careem through major disruptions that came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

“Syngenta is a trusted partner to millions of farmers in Pakistan. As someone born and raised in this country, I understand how crucial food security is for our people and farmers. I am excited to be part of our next chapter where we deepen our trusted relationships with farmers, customers, and partners,” said Zeeshan.

Zeeshan brings over 12 years of international leadership and management experience spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. He is a member of the Provincial eCommerce Committee, and an advisor and angel investor for multiple successful start-ups.